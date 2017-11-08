South Korea U19 3 Malaysia U19 0: Young Tigers' qualification chances under threat after defeat to hosts

A win for Malaysia against South Korea is admittedly unlikely, but the Young Tigers made it hard for themselves when they fell meekly to the hosts.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U19's 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualification chances were dealt a blow, when they fell to a 3-0 thumping by Group F hosts South Korea U19 in their final group match on Wednesday. In the match at the Paju Public Stadium, all of the hosts' goals were scored in the first half by Um Wonsang, Cho Youngwook, and a Kim Jungmin penalty.

Both sides went into the match level at the top on nine points in the group, although the group hosts had the much superior goal difference. The match winner would receive automatic qualification to the finals as group champions, while a draw was likely to put Malaysia as one of the five best second-placed teams of the qualification stage.

Hadi could have given the Young Tigers an unlikely lead in the fifth minute, after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box following a save by South Korean goalkeeper Min Seongjun. But his snop shot went slightly wide.

Four minutes later it was the hosts' turn to turn up the heat. Youngwook struck from outside aiming for the top far corner, which forced goalkeeper Azri Abdul Ghani to make a brilliant save.

But they would not be denied in the 12th minute. A cross from the left by Youngwook was nodded in by Wonsang at the far post almost unchallenged. Azri was close to the ball and looked to have got a finger to it, but somehow failed to produce a save.

Youngwook almost doubled the lead minutes later after he cut inside from the left, but his shot ended over the crossbar.

Malaysia could have levelled the score in the 20th minute when rising star Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat was released by a headed through pass by Akhyar Rashid. Against Indonesia two days earlier he managed to force the goalkeeper into fouling him inside the penalty area and conceding a penalty from an almost similar situation, but Seongjun made no mistake when rushing out and managed to shut out Akif's attempt.