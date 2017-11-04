Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Sam Vokes grabs winner as manager Sean Dyche's stock soars with Everton circling

Sam Vokes (left) scored the only goal of the game on the south coast on Saturday - REUTERS

Sean Dyche celebrated five years at Turf Moor this week but the question over whether he will be there even another week was momentarily, at least, set aside as yet another resourceful away performance was rewarded with victory.

Whether, or indeed if, Everton make their move is one question. Another, and one that the claret and blue faithful cling to, is whether somehow Dyche could be persuaded to resist the Goodison siren call.

Dyche has turned last season's strugglers into this campaign's most transformed outfit. Burnley used to be soft touches on their travels. Now road trips bring out their greatest strengths, this latest success completed by substitute Sam Vokes's neat header with eight minutes remaining.

Burnley have tasted defeat on their travels just once this season, and were hardly disgraced in a reverse at Manchester City a fortnight ago. Again, virtues such as coolness under pressure, resilience and an ability to make the most of limited scoring opportunities were all to the fore.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino believes his side are making quiet progress although the south coast crowd are again having to exercise patience.

They responded to this setback with jeers. Southampton had taken seven points from the previous nine but goalscoring remains a huge problem. They have managed just nine in 11 league matches.

Dyche has been linked with a move to Everton Credit: REUTERS More