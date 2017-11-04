Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Sam Vokes grabs winner as manager Sean Dyche's stock soars with Everton circling
Sean Dyche celebrated five years at Turf Moor this week but the question over whether he will be there even another week was momentarily, at least, set aside as yet another resourceful away performance was rewarded with victory.
Whether, or indeed if, Everton make their move is one question. Another, and one that the claret and blue faithful cling to, is whether somehow Dyche could be persuaded to resist the Goodison siren call.
Dyche has turned last season's strugglers into this campaign's most transformed outfit. Burnley used to be soft touches on their travels. Now road trips bring out their greatest strengths, this latest success completed by substitute Sam Vokes's neat header with eight minutes remaining.
Burnley have tasted defeat on their travels just once this season, and were hardly disgraced in a reverse at Manchester City a fortnight ago. Again, virtues such as coolness under pressure, resilience and an ability to make the most of limited scoring opportunities were all to the fore.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino believes his side are making quiet progress although the south coast crowd are again having to exercise patience.
They responded to this setback with jeers. Southampton had taken seven points from the previous nine but goalscoring remains a huge problem. They have managed just nine in 11 league matches.
There was little to discomfort Burnley in the first half hour, though goalkeeper Nick Pope needed two attempts to grab the ball from the feet of Manolo Gabbiadini, and Ryan Bertrand headed Soares's cross a couple of yards too high.
Pope was to distinguish himself in the 33rd minute, however, pushing away Sofiane Boufal's powerfully-struck volley that speared into the ground before rising at pace towards goal.
Another moment of concern for Burnley came six minutes before the break when James Tarkowski blocked Nathan Redmond's hard, low shot. Redmond also found space down Burnley's right to advance and again test Pope.
It was a sign of what was to come. Southampton shifted up a gear from the start of the second half, with Gabbiadini's glanced header going wide, Bertrand having an effort deflected for a corner and then a shot on the turn from Maya Yoshida flying through a group of players only for Pope to palm away spectacularly.
Penned in their own half, this was another test of character for Dyche's men. The manager responded by reshaping his ineffective strike force with the introduction of Vokes and Ashley Barnes in the 65th minute and suddenly the visitors looked a more adventurous prospect.
Although Burnley hearts were in their mouths when Steven Davis's 80th-minute drive flashed over the bar, they were celebrating just two minutes later.
The visitors built down the right, Johann Berg Gudmundsson whipping over a cross for Vokes to steer a header beyond goalkeeper Fraser Forster's left hand.