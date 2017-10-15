Gabbiadini brace denies Magpies in entertaining St Mary's draw

Southampton scored their first goals at St Mary's since August as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side had failed to score in their previous two home games but, after Isaac Hayden scored his first Premier League goal in the first half, Gabbiadini equalised early in the second.

The Italian's strike was quickly rendered meaningless when Ayoze Perez scored his first goal the season, but Shane Long won a 75th minute penalty that Gabbiadini emphatically converted to earn Southampton a much-needed point following back-to-back defeats.

Despite scoring at home for first time since August 19, Southampton's attack still lacked potency, while Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, who sit two points and one place above Saints in ninth, played with far more urgency in the final third.

Pellegrino won two league titles as a player at Valencia under Rafael Benitez and he needs to inject Southampton with some of Newcastle's attacking flair if he is to improve his side's form at St Mary's, where the Saints have picked up just five points in five games this season.

Despite being denied victory on an afternoon when they played the better football, Benitez's men can reflect on a run of three wins and just one defeat in their last six league games as they prepare to face bottom club Crystal Palace at St James' Park next week.

Newcastle had the first sight of goal when Christian Atsu's edge-of-the-box effort hit the side netting, while the best Saints mustered was a 20-yard effort from Dusan Tadic that cleared the crossbar in the 14th minute.