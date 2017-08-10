Southampton 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Can Mauricio Pellegrino bring back attacking football?

What’s changed?

More pessimistic supporters will be tempted to conclude that not enough has changed. Three seasons ago Rickie Lambert, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren all left the club for bigger things, a year later they were joined by Morgan Schneiderlin and Nathaniel Clyne, while last summer it was Sadio Mané and Victor Wanyama’s turn to quit.

Virgil van Dijk is the latest to decide that Southampton can no longer match his ambition. To the club’s great credit they have dug their heels in and insisted he will not be sold, but his very public transfer request — in which he claimed the club had left him feeling “insulted” and “disappointed” — could yet force the chairman’s hand.

The Van Dijk saga has robbed new manager Mauricio Pellegrino of anything resembling a honeymoon period. But his appointment has gone down well with fans, who were longing for an end to Claude Puel’s brief tenure. The Frenchman was far too defensive and, although he did lead Southampton to a 8th-place finish, it is important to note that they accrued only six more points than 17th-place Watford.

Pellegrino is not an experienced manager, but has a reputation for achieving success without resorting to blowing millions in the transfer market, which suits Southampton down to a tee. And fortunately for him, the club have been handed an exceptionally kind opening set of fixtures: Swansea, West Ham, Huddersfield and Watford are first up.

Who’s in?

The club broke their transfer record to bring Mario Lemina in from Juventus, for £18m. The 23-year-old Gabon international, who plays in midfield, spent two seasons playing in Italy, during which time he won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia twice, and played in last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

He’s an exciting arrival. But he will take time to develop, having scored just five goals in his career so far, and never having played more than 30 games in a season. As with last summer’s marquee signing Sofiane Boufal, he needs time.

As does the club’s other signing: 21-year-old Poland defender Jan Bednarek. The centre-back was a first-team regular at Lech Poznan but will likely be used as defensive cover in his first season at St Mary’s. Providing, that is, Van Dijk doesn’t leave the club at the final hour.

