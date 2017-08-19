Last-gasp Austin penalty sees Southampton beat West Ham in five-goal thriller

Javier Hernandez's heroics proved fruitless as West Ham came from two goals down at Southampton, only to lose to a last-gasp penalty.

Charlie Austin's 93rd-minute penalty denied 10-man West Ham a hard-earned Premier League point as Southampton escaped with a 3-2 win at St Mary's on Saturday.

Javier Hernandez looked to have secured a fantastic draw with a brace either side of half-time after the Saints surged two goals ahead, but Pablo Zabaleta's push on Maya Yoshida enabled substitute Austin to snatch all three points with effectively the last kick of the match.

Southampton had earlier opened up a two-goal lead as Manolo Gabbiadini found a way past Joe Hart after 11 minutes. The Hammers then lost Marko Arnautovic to a straight red card for catching Jack Stephens with his arm before Dusan Tadic made it 2-0 from the spot.

However, Hernandez appeared to be Slaven Bilic's saviour by cutting the deficit before half-time and then added an equaliser with around 16 minutes remaining.

But Austin stepped off the bench to roll in a late winner from the spot and give Mauricio Pellegrino a first league victory as Saints boss.