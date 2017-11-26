Southampton 4 Everton 1: Charlie Austin double heaps more misery on David Unsworth as crisis grows
The growing sense of crisis surrounding Everton intensified as caretaker-manager David Unsworth experienced a fifth defeat in seven games since taking temporary charge of the Goodison Park club following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.
Dusan Tadic put the home side on course for the win and while Gylfi Sigurdsson’s first league goal since becoming Everton’s record signing brought Unsworth’s side level before the break, two second half headers from Charlie Austin and a late goal from Steve Davis’s late goal completed a one-sided win that will provided yet another reminder of the need for the Everton board to complete their search for a permanent manager quickly.
It sums up Everton’s current problems that a Southampton side that had managed to score just nine goals in their previous 12 Premier League games were able to able to rediscover their attacking threat against Unsworth’s side.
The caretaker-manager had made eight changes to the line-up that had lost 5-1 to Atalanta at Goodison Park on Thursday, a performance he branded “unacceptable”, but the way Everton were overrun was painfully familiar. From the moment Phil Jagielka caused a self-inflicted moment of anxiety when he attempted to chest an early free-kick back to keeper Jordan Pickford, the visitors defence looked capable of unravelling at any time.
Austin, recalled in place of Shane Long, had two good chances inside the first 12 minutes, first shooting high over the bar from just ten yards out before producing a more controlled finish from Cedric’s low cross that struck Pickford’s near post. And with Everton offering little at the other end, it was no surprise when Tadic showed great composure to cap a sweeping break with a neat two-touch finish after getting goal side of Leighton Baines to collect Ryan Bertrand’s well-weighted ball in.
Southampton’s problems in front of goal resurfaced during the rest of the first half when they should have put the game beyond Everton’s reach before Sigurdsson produced an unexpected equaliser immediately before the interval. The Iceland international wrong-footed two Saints defenders before beating Fraser Forster with a long-range chip that crossed the line after striking the woodwork three times.
Unsworth’s side were unable to build on the midfielder’s first league goal for the club with Southampton restoring their lead seven minutes into the second half when Austin headed home from Bertrand’s cross. The forward effectively killed off the game six minutes later with a second header, this time from Tadic’s ball in. Davis wrapped things up in the 87th minute.