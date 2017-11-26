Sigurdsson stunner fails to save woeful Toffees

Having lost 5-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, Everton's crisis deepened in a listless defeat at Southampton.

Managerless Everton's away-day woes continued as Southampton secured a deserved 4-1Premier League victory at St Mary's Stadium despite Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunner.

David Unsworth's caretaker spell in charge of the Toffees sunk to a new low in Thursday's 5-1 Europa League drubbing at the hands of Atalanta and Sunday's result means they have now gone 15 top-flight matches without a win on the road.

Dusan Tadic toe-poked the Saints into an early lead following excellent build-up play, capping a dominant start for the hosts, whose manager Mauricio Pellegrino has himself been under intense scrutiny.

READ MORE: Southampton v Everton - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: David Unsworth urges Everton owner Farhad Moshiri to name permanent manager

READ MORE: One month on, Everton's painfully slow manager search exposes a boardroom dithering and in disarray

An injury for the experienced Leighton Baines added to Everton's troubles, but the visiting fans were celebrating before half-time courtesy of Sigurdsson's superb leveller – his first league goal for the club – which hit the woodwork three times.

However, it took only seven minutes of the second half for Southampton to restore their advantage, with Charlie Austin neatly heading in Ryan Bertrand's pinpoint cross via the underside of the crossbar.

Austin doubled his tally with another header, this time Tadic providing the service, and Steven Davis finished the job to leave Everton hovering perilously above the bottom three and in desperate need of fresh ideas.

James Ward-Prowse's free-kick caused a brief moment of panic in the Everton area as the ball deflected off Phil Jagielka before Jordan Pickford gathered.