Southampton’s Boufal wins Premier League goal of the month award

The Morocco international’s wonder strike against the Baggies has been voted the English top flight goal of the month for October

Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal has won October's English Premier League goal of the month award.

The 24-year-old scored the amazing solo effort in the Saints' clash against West Bromwich Albion on October 21.

With five minutes left in the game, the winger, on as a substitute, picked the ball up in his own half, danced past couple of Baggies defenders before unleashing an unstoppable effort past Ben Forster.

The ex-Lille winger's sensational strike was voted the best strike of October, beating off competition from Philippe Coutinho [Liverpool], Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho [Manchester City], Ghana’s Andre Ayew [West Ham United], Pedro [Chelsea] and Jamie Vardy [Leicester City].

Sofiane Boufal's stunning solo goal is your @carling Goal of the Month for October



Relive the winning effort: https://t.co/tmHYslNhzV pic.twitter.com/KYF1A6Okfn — Premier League (@premierleague) November 17, 2017

Boufal, speaking to the Premier League’s website described the goal, his second in the English top-flight, as his ‘best goal'.

"It was a good goal and I am so happy to win this trophy.

"It’s my best goal. My preference is a mazy run; it’s more fun."

Boufal who has made seven appearances in the Premier League so far this term will be hoping to feature when Mauricio Pellegrino's side visit the Anfield Stadium to tackle Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's Liverpool on Saturday.