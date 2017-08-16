Southampton eye Lazio centre-back Wesley Hoedt - but not as replacement for Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk

Southampton are looking at Hoedt but not to replace their wantaway skipper: Getty

Southampton are interested in Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt - but not as a replacement for Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk.

The 23-year-old joined the Biancocelesti from AZ Alkmaar in 2015 and has caught the eye of those at St Mary's.

The Lazio defender is the subject of a £15.46m bid from Mauricio Pellegrino's men.

Southampton have already signed one player from Serie A this summer, with Mario Lemina last week joining from Juventus in a club record deal.

Poland defender Jan Bednarek of Lech Poznan is the only other player to have arrived this summer.