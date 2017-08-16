Southampton eye Lazio centre-back Wesley Hoedt - but not as replacement for Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk

Sports Staff
Southampton are looking at Hoedt but not to replace their wantaway skipper: Getty

Southampton are interested in Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt - but not as a replacement for Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk.

The 23-year-old joined the Biancocelesti from AZ Alkmaar in 2015 and has caught the eye of those at St Mary's.

The Lazio defender is the subject of a £15.46m bid from Mauricio Pellegrino's men.

Southampton have already signed one player from Serie A this summer, with Mario Lemina last week joining from Juventus in a club record deal.

Poland defender Jan Bednarek of Lech Poznan is the only other player to have arrived this summer.

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more