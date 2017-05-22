Southampton and FC Porto competing to land Hull's Marco Silva

Silva is also being sought by Watford but it's understood he is less interested in the job: Getty

Southampton and FC Porto are competing for the signature of Hull City manager Marco Silva.

Although Southampton and Porto still have managers of their own, they are in talks with Silva’s representatives about the young Portuguese coach taking over for the 2017-18 seasons and beyond.

Southampton are expected to dismiss Claude Puel this week after an underwhelming season, even though they finished eighth in the Premier League and reached the EFL Cup final.

Porto have not decided whether they will sack Nuno Espirito Santo after finishing second in the Portuguese league. But they are pursuing the possibility of appointing Silva, a man they were first interested in after he was dismissed by Sporting CP in June 2015.

Silva is one of the most in-demand managers this summer after nearly saving Hull City from relegation, only for them to get overtaken by Swansea City in the final weeks of the Premier League season. Although he signed an 18-month deal at Hull in January, he is now effectively a free agent because of the break clause in his contract which becomes activated in the event of relegation.

Silva said on Sunday night, after Hull were beaten 7-1 by Tottenham Hotspur, that he would discuss his future with the club this week. There is no prospect of him staying at Hull in the Championship next season.

Southampton remains Silva’s preferred option and if they make him a firm offer he would certainly accept it. Southampton are committed to spending money this summer to get back into the Europa League, a tournament in which they believe Puel underperformed this season. However, if does not get that job he is interested in the chance to coach Porto, who will be in the Champions League group phase next season and have one of the biggest transfer budgets in Portugal.

Silva has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs

Silva is understood to be less interested in the Watford job. The Pozzo family are currently looking for a replacement for Walter Mazzarri, who has been sacked, and want a manager who plays attacking football, speaks English and has proved himself in a top European league. Although they are interested in Silva a deal is unlikely, at least while Southampton and Porto are still possibilities. Leonid Slutsky is interested in the job, too, but Watford are still evaluating other options.