Southampton insist Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk will play 'alongside' new signing Wesley Hoedt

Southampton vice chairman Les Reed has insisted new signing Wesley Hoedt has been brought in the play with wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk, rather than instead of him.

Van Dijk looked set for a £50m move to Liverpool at the start of the summer before the Saints threatened to report the Reds for an “illegal approach”, leading to the move being abandoned and the Anfield club publicly apologising.

The Dutchman has since handed in a transfer request and is training with the under-18s, as well as being fined two weeks’ wages for refusing to play in the club’s pre-season friendlies.

But despite his desire to leave, neither Chelsea F.c. or Liverpool have revived their interest in him, with the latter afraid any move could end up with them in trouble with the Premier League.

💬



New #SaintsFC signing @wesleyhoedt feels everything is in place for him to grow and succeed at St Mary's: pic.twitter.com/AHE481swYk — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 23, 2017

And Reed, at the unveiling of Van Dijk’s compatriot Hoedt, insisted the £15m signing was not arriving at St Mary’s as a replacement for the defender, but as a partner.

“Wesley is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and represents a significant addition to our squad,” Reed said.

“We believe he can develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international teammate Virgil van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos.”