Southampton have signed Holland centre-back Wesley Hoedt, the Premier League club have announced.

Hoedt, 23, has signed a five-year deal at St Mary's and his arrival from Lazio comes with Southampton still involved in a stand-off with his international team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton insist that Liverpool target Van Dijk will not be sold, even though the central defender has still not joined first-team training under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

More to follow