Southampton’s Tadic lauds Boufal’s ‘great goal' vs West Brom

The Serbian winger was the one who paved way for the Morocco international to shine against Tony Pulis' men and he has hailed his wonder strike

Southampton's Dusan Tadic has hailed Sofiane Boufal’s match winning strike against West Brom as ‘a great goal’.

Tadic was taken off for the former Lille man in the 81st minute and he went on to justify his introduction four minutes later after breezing past a couple of West Brom players - a run he started from his half - before bending an effort into the bottom left corner past the outstretched arms of Ben Foster.

“It was an amazing goal. He scored a very nice goal and sometimes it is like that,” Tadic told Daily Echo.

“You score a goal like that and not from clear chances but what is most important is that we took the three points. It was a great goal.”

“Every player in our club has some kind of quality and some games it is not possible to show, and then in some games it is possible to show. Most importantly we won as a team,” he said.

“I think every quality is important. We have 20-25 players and every player is important for the team and that’s it.”