Southampton vs Everton live: Latest score, what time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it

Wayne Rooney will captain Everton if Phil Jagielka is unavailable: Getty

Two struggling sides in the Premier League meet at St Mary’s in Sunday’s opening game at 14th-placed Southampton host 16th-placed Everton, who are still without a permanent manager a month after sacking Ronald Koeman. Follow the latest here.

Southampton vs Everton kicks off at 13:30 GMT

Saints without suspended Oriol Romeu and may risk Mario Lemina

No Oumar Niasse for Everton following retrospective two-game ban for diving

Tom Davies also suspended, Phil Jagielka and Morgan Schneiderlin doubtful

Saints can go 10th with victory while a win would lift Toffees to 11th

Follow the live score below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Friday

West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Sunday

Southampton vs Everton – 13:30

Burnley vs Arsenal – 14:00

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – 16:00