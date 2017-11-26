Southampton vs Everton live: Latest score, what time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it
Two struggling sides in the Premier League meet at St Mary’s in Sunday’s opening game at 14th-placed Southampton host 16th-placed Everton, who are still without a permanent manager a month after sacking Ronald Koeman. Follow the latest here.
- Southampton vs Everton kicks off at 13:30 GMT
- Saints without suspended Oriol Romeu and may risk Mario Lemina
- No Oumar Niasse for Everton following retrospective two-game ban for diving
- Tom Davies also suspended, Phil Jagielka and Morgan Schneiderlin doubtful
- Saints can go 10th with victory while a win would lift Toffees to 11th
Follow the live score below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:
Friday
West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City
Saturday
Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City
Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-3 Watford
Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Sunday
Southampton vs Everton – 13:30
Burnley vs Arsenal – 14:00
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – 16:00