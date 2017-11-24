Southampton vs Everton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The early action in the Premier League this Sunday sees two underperforming teams come up against one another as Southampton take on Everton.

Hosts Southampton have won just once in their last seven fixtures and come into the match on the back of two successive defeats, including a 3-0 hammering by Liverpool last week.

Southampton 17/20 with dabble

Everton's woes are much more pronounced than the Saints' with the Toffees picking up just one victory in their last 11 games in all competitions, with the wounds from Thursday's humiliating 5-1 home defeat to Atalanta still stinging as they prepare to travel to St Mary's.

Game Southampton vs Everton Date Sunday, November 26 Time 13:30 GMT / 08:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Virgil van Dijk More