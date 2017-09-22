Southampton vs Manchester United: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United travel to Southampton on Saturday with their sights set on all three points as they bid to build upon last weekend’s 4-0 rout of Everton.

Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba remain sidelined with injury though Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will have given manager Jose Mourinho food for thought after their midweek performances against Burton.

Virgil van Dijk is in contention to start for Southampton having returned to action as a substitute last weekend at Palace.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 3.00pm on Saturday 23 September at St Mary’s.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on live TV.

It’s a big game for?

Virgil van Dijk. After a summer of speculation linking the Dutchman with a move away from Southampton, it’s now back to reality for Virgil van Dijk. He made his return to competitive league football last weekend as a substitute but looks set to make his first start on Saturday since January. Having been absent with injury for such a long period, it’ll be interesting to see if Van Dijk is still the same defender who first caught the eye of Liverpool and Co this summer. He’ll be out to prove that this is very much the case.

View photos Virgil van Dijk has not started for Southampton since suffering a foot ligament injury against Leicester in January (Getty) More

Player to watch?

Marcus Rashford. The youngster was a delight to watch against Burton Albion in United’s midweek win over the Championship side. Intelligent, confident and purposeful, Rashford was the side’s standout player alongside Anthony Martial. Whether he starts or comes off the bench against Southampton, the forward will be the man to watch if his recent form is anything to go by.

View photos Marcus Rashford celebrates his first goal with Jesse Lingard (Getty) More

Head-to-head:

Southampton 0 Manchester United 0, Premier League, May 2017

Manchester United 3 Southampton 2, League Cup, February 2017

Manchester United 2 Southampton 0, Premier League, August 2016

Form:

Southampton: WLDLW

Manchester United: WWWDW

Odds:

Southampton to win: 21/5

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United to win: 8/11

