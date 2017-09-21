Southampton vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will attempt to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League season intact when they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side are second in the table after five games, though only because of alphabetical order, and they will have their sights set on reaching the summit again with a win over the Saints.

Mauricio Pellegrini has guided his side to two wins and two draw in the opening five matches, with their only defeat occurring at home against Watford.

Game Southampton vs Manchester United Date Saturday, September 23 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, not be available to watch live on television because it falls during the 3pm blackout period. However highlights will be shown on BBC's 'Match of the Day' programme.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the US, the game will not be broadcast live on television nationally, but it will be available to stream live using NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Southampton players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Taylor, Forster Defenders Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Hoedt, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Gardos, Pied, Wood, Jones, Targett, Bednarek, McQueen, Valery Midfielders Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Lemina, Boufal, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Flannigan, Sims, Hesketh Forwards Long, Austin, Gabbiadini

Virgil van Dijk made a his first appearance of the season as a late substitute last week against Crystal Palace and the unsettled Netherlands international could be set to start on Saturday.

Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, Pellegrini's men were not in action during the week and the coach should have a full squad to choose from as his side prepare for the visit of the Red Devils.

Potential starting XI: Forster; Soares, Bertand, Yoshida, Van Dijk; Romeu, Lemina, Davis, Tadic, Redmond; Long.

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay Forwards Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford

Mourinho rested a number of regular starters for the Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion on Wednesday, but they should return on Saturday, meaning the likes of David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku are likely to feature.

Paul Pogba remains out of action with a muscle injury, but Luke Shaw made his first appearance after a length injury lay-off on Wednesday. Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain out as they recover from respective knee injuries.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Young, Jones, Bailly; Matic, Fellaini, Mata; Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Manchester United are 8/11 favourites to win the game, according to dabblebet, with Southampton priced at 15/4 to beat the Red Devils. A draw is available at odds of 13/5.

