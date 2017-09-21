Southampton vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will attempt to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League season intact when they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.
Jose Mourinho's side are second in the table after five games, though only because of alphabetical order, and they will have their sights set on reaching the summit again with a win over the Saints.
Mauricio Pellegrini has guided his side to two wins and two draw in the opening five matches, with their only defeat occurring at home against Watford.
|Game
|Southampton vs Manchester United
|Date
|Saturday, September 23
|Time
|15:00 BST / 10:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, not be available to watch live on television because it falls during the 3pm blackout period. However highlights will be shown on BBC's 'Match of the Day' programme.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
In the US, the game will not be broadcast live on television nationally, but it will be available to stream live using NBC Sports Gold.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|NBC Sports Gold
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Southampton players
|Goalkeepers
|McCarthy, Taylor, Forster
|Defenders
|Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Hoedt, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Gardos, Pied, Wood, Jones, Targett, Bednarek, McQueen, Valery
|Midfielders
|Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Lemina, Boufal, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Flannigan, Sims, Hesketh
|Forwards
|Long, Austin, Gabbiadini
Virgil van Dijk made a his first appearance of the season as a late substitute last week against Crystal Palace and the unsettled Netherlands international could be set to start on Saturday.
Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, Pellegrini's men were not in action during the week and the coach should have a full squad to choose from as his side prepare for the visit of the Red Devils.
Potential starting XI: Forster; Soares, Bertand, Yoshida, Van Dijk; Romeu, Lemina, Davis, Tadic, Redmond; Long.
|Position
|Manchester United players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford
Mourinho rested a number of regular starters for the Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion on Wednesday, but they should return on Saturday, meaning the likes of David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku are likely to feature.
Paul Pogba remains out of action with a muscle injury, but Luke Shaw made his first appearance after a length injury lay-off on Wednesday. Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain out as they recover from respective knee injuries.
Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Young, Jones, Bailly; Matic, Fellaini, Mata; Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Manchester United are 8/11 favourites to win the game, according to dabblebet, with Southampton priced at 15/4 to beat the Red Devils. A draw is available at odds of 13/5.
Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score first at 13/5, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both considered 9/2 bets to open the scoring. Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini, meanwhile, has odds of 6/1 attached to his name for first goalscorer. Check out all the available markets here.
GAME PREVIEW
Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games with a routine win over Burton Albion on Wednesday, but they face a much more difficult prospect when they return to league action against Southampton.
Pellegrini's side sit ninth in the table after five games and they appear to have come through a difficult period - which saw them suffer two consecutive home defeats, including Carabao Cup elimination - following their hard-earned win over Crystal Palace last weekend.
Mourinho will be mindful of the fact that the only blot on his side's Premier League record this term has come away from home - a 2-2 draw against Stoke City - but he will be confident as the core of his preferred first XI return for the game away to the Saints.
With rivals Manchester City also in action at home to struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday, three points is vital if they are to avoid falling behind in the first phase of the title race.