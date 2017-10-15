Southampton vs Newcastle live: What time is it, where can I watch it, what channel, team news, odds, prediction

Newcastle make the long journey from the north east to the south coast on Sunday afternoon to face Southampton as both teams look to get a foothold in the middle of the table scramble.

Only two points separate the teams in the table but both will want to use this opportunity to distance themselves from any potential relegation scrap come the end of the season.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 4.00pm BST on Sunday 15 October at St Mary’s.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 3.30pm highlights available on Match of the Day 2 on BBC1 at 10.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow the action on The Independent’s live blog above.

It’s a big game for…

Virgil van Dijk. The wantaway defender is slowly but surely getting up to speed after missing preseason sulking about a move to Liverpool not being completed. He has earned back his place in central defence now and his eye is now on reclaiming the captaincy. Southampton will need a big performance from him against Newcastle’s attack.

Player to watch…

Ayoze Perez. The playmaker is Newcastle’s best attacking spark and works well between the lines. His running can trouble defenders and with the pace of Christian Atsu and Joselu around him then he will be instrumental in breaking down the Southampton defence. Rafa Benitez is a huge fan of his and it’s easy to see why.

Form…

Southampton: LDLWLL

Newcastle: LWWWLD

Odds…

Southampton: 19/20

Newcastle: 4/1

Draw: 5/2