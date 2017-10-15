Southampton vs Newcastle, Premier League: live score updates

What is it?

It's the Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle.

When is it?

Today, so Sunday, October 15.

What time is kick-off?

At 4pm.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow the latest with our rolling blog.

Shane Long is expected to return for Southampton Credit: Reuters More

What are the odds?

Southampton to win 20/23

Draw 13/5

Newcastle to win 15/4

What's the team news?

Shane Long is expected to be fit to play for Southampton despite the forward missing Ireland's World Cup qualifying win against Wales on Monday because of a hip injury.

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey could play wearing a special cast, having broken a finger while trying to break up a training ground disagreement last week.