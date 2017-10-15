Southampton vs Newcastle, Premier League: live score updates
What is it?
It's the Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle.
When is it?
Today, so Sunday, October 15.
What time is kick-off?
At 4pm.
What TV channel is it on?
You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow the latest with our rolling blog.
What are the odds?
Southampton to win 20/23
Draw 13/5
Newcastle to win 15/4
What's the team news?
Shane Long is expected to be fit to play for Southampton despite the forward missing Ireland's World Cup qualifying win against Wales on Monday because of a hip injury.
Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey could play wearing a special cast, having broken a finger while trying to break up a training ground disagreement last week.
Defenders Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara remain sidelined.
What have they been saying?
Rafa Benitez on coming up against Mauricio Pellegrino, who knows him better than most having both played for and coached with him.
“It will be difficult to surprise him.
“It’s a strange feeling. Especially Mauricio, because he was my player and I signed him for Liverpool too because I had a lot of confidence in him. And after he was my assistant for the same reason.
“He knows everything about me because he was my player and assistant. He has an advantage, but at the same time we know him really well too. It is a special situation. If you wanted to say something or change something, he would know already.”