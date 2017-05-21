Southampton vs Stoke: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Southampton face Stoke City with both sides’ managers under a degree of pressure heading into the season finale.

Sitting in eighth place in the Premier League and having reached the final of the League Cup, outsiders could be forgiven for wondering why Saints boss Claude Puel’s position is currently in doubt.

However, a chronic lack of goals and concerns over the team’s style of play have frustrated fans – with sections of support making their discontent known after the south coast side’s goalless draw with Manchester United on Wednesday. Victory over the Potters on Sunday would secure eighth, but speculation over Puel’s future will rumble on into next week.

Last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal means Stoke can no longer register a fourth successive top-half finish. Mark Hughes led the Potters to a trio of ninth-place finishes prior to this campaign, but failure to build on solid foundations has led to a season of stagnation and doubts as to whether the Welshman can take the club any further.

With Stoke boasting just one win in 10 and the Saints one in seven, both sides – and managers - could really do with a positive result to end the year.

What time does it start?

Southampton vs Stoke City kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Jack Butland: The 24-year-old missed the vast majority of the season through injury but has returned to the Stoke goal for their last four matches. Linked with a summer move to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, the English shot-stopper has the chance to prove his form and fitness once more.

View photos Butland is back and finally fully fit (Getty) More

Weird /best stat…

17: The number of goals scored by Southampton at St Mary’s this season. Only bottom of the table Sunderland have managed fewer.

Remember when…

Who can forget goalkeeper Asmir Begovic sensationally opening the scoring for Stoke against the Saints after just 14 seconds in 2013. Artur Boruc, look away now.

Player to watch…

Manolo Gabbiadini: The Italian initially exploded onto the Premier League scene after joining the Saints from Napoli in January. However, since returning from a groin strain the 25-year-old has failed to score in six Southampton starts. Following his missed penalty against United, he will be eager to end his barren spell.

Past three-meetings…

Stoke City 0 Southampton 0, Premier League, December 2016

Stoke City 1 (Arnautovic) Southampton 2 (Pelle 2), Premier League, March 2016

Southampton 0 Stoke City 1 (Bojan), Premier League, November 2015

Form guide…

SOUTHAMPTON: LDDLWD

STOKE CITY: LWLDDL

Odds…

Southampton to win: 7/10

Stoke City to win: 15/4

Draw: 11/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

