Southampton vs Watford: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

Southampton and Watford have made near-identical starts to the season: both are unbeaten, recording a win and two draws each. New Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is clearly an appointment in the Pochettino mould, at least on the face of it: both are former Argentina defenders, both share the same first name, and both are notorious tactics obsessives.

Pellegrino is known for his tactical pragmatism; he is willing to alter formations and approaches whenever necessary (and perhaps when unnecessary, at times). This contrasts somewhat with Claude Puel, whose sacking – whether justified or not – ultimately boiled down to his perceived rigidity and overly negative brand of football.

New Watford manager Marco Silva has already made a favourable impression on his squad, meanwhile, with goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes comparing him to Guus Hiddink, no less. His spell at Hull was highly thought-of despite their relegation, with Silva prioritising defensive organisation and positional awareness in his sides.

Silva’s two deadline day buys, left-back Marvin Zeegelaar and goalkeeper Orestis Karnez, are in contention for their debuts at St Mary’s. Meanwhile, the situation of Southampton’s wantaway defender Virgil Van Dijk is unclear, with speculation in some quarters that he will, after all, be offloaded in January.

When the two sides met last term, they drew 1-1 in August, with the Saints beating the Hornets 4-3 in a thrilling return fixture in March. If current form is anything to go by, there won’t be so many goals this time. But with the sides making such similar starts to their respective campaigns, it will certainly be a competitive clash.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League clash.

What time does it start?

Southampton vs Watford kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday September 9th.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Andre Gray

The £18m striker and club-record signing is yet to open his Hornets account in the Premier League – a goal would boost his confidence no end.

Best stat…

11: Watford’s biggest-ever defeat was an 11-0 loss to Southampton, in the FA Cup in 1902.

Remember when…

Saints beat Watford 2-0 to reach the 2003 FA Cup final, courtesy of a Brett Ormerod strike and an own-goal from Paul Robinson.

Player to watch…

Richarlison

