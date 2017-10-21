Southampton vs West Brom, Premier League: live score and goal updates

6:33PM

Second half: Southampton 0-0 West Brom

The action restarts at St. Mary's Stadium.

6:17PM

Average touch positions (half time)

6:17PM

Half time: Southampton 0-0 West Brom

The first 45 minutes is up at St. Mary's Stadium.

6:13PM

West Brom attack yet to make much of an impression

The visitors haven't yet managed to apply some concerted pressure on the Southampton backline.

5:56PM

Southampton enjoying plenty of touches of the ball so far.

Southampton have had 211 touches of the ball compared to 121 by West Brom.

5:34PM

Southampton threaten for the first time

Following the earlier West Brom effort, Southampton register their first attempt at goal.

5:30PM

Kick off: Southampton vs West Brom

They're off and running at St. Mary's Stadium.

5:12PM

Match preview

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini cannot be expected to do all the work if the team are to get back to winning ways against West Brom, according to manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

A brace from the Italian against Newcastle last weekend was not enough to secure all three points as the game at St Mary's Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Pellegrino accepts it will take a collective effort to pick up what would be a first victory since beating Crystal Palace away in mid-September.

"The offensive jobs are the responsibility for all of us because sometimes he is doing a lot of diagonal runs in behind with a lot of movement, but if we do not pass properly then it will be difficult for the striker," Pellegrino said.

"They need to have their team-mates arriving in the box also, it is not just about the striker."

Pellegrino wants his team to pick up from where they left off against Newcastle, having twice come from behind.

"At the end, the point was not good enough, because we need to covert these into victories, but if we think about the game, then the reaction of the team (to going behind twice) was positive," he said.

"What we have to learn is to start playing in this way from the beginning, this is the challenge and what we have to show next weekend."