Southampton were the first EPL side to make an offer for Koulibaly, says agent Cannella

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent, Giuseppe Cannella has revealed that Southampton were the first English Premier League side to submit a bid for the Napoli defender.

The Senegal international joined Maurizio Sarri’s side in the summer of 2014 for around £6.5 million and has gone on to make 132 appearances and scoring five goals for the Stadio San Paolo giants.

These performances at the heart of the Napoli's defence has won him many admirers across Europe including the top flight of English football but his agent has revealed Mauricio Pellegrino’s side were the first to table an offer to the Italian top flight club.

“I'm sure Koulibaly has been in Sarri's first year, since two seasons ago, he has the Premier League’s eyes on him,” Cannella told Calciomercato.

“I can testify, because of the negotiation, that Southampton was the first club to make an offer to Napoli to take him to the Premier League.”

Koulibaly will look to continue his string of impressive displays as Napoli goes in search of their ninth consecutive win in the Italian Serie A when they host Inter on Saturday.