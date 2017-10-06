Southgate warns England 'won't be Spain' in time for 2018 World Cup

Gareth Southgate has led England to the 2018 World Cup, but warned that they will not be as good as Spain by the time they head to Russia.

The Three Lions booked their ticket to next summer’s showpiece with an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Slovenia.

England 18/1 to win World Cup

Southgate’s side are now guaranteed to top their group, while stretching an unbeaten run in qualification contests which dates back to 2009 to 38 games.

Expectation is always high around the England camp once they arrive at major tournaments, but there has been criticism of the current squad on the back of a forgettable showing at Euro 2016.

Southgate is hoping to have them better prepared for the next challenge, but has conceded that they are not yet at the same level as the very best in the world.

He told reporters after seeing Harry Kane snatch a dramatic winner against Slovenia: “It depends on where you would like to be and what is realistic about how quickly you can improve.

