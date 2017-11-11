Spain 5 Costa Rica 0: David Silva inspires demolition job

Spain battered Costa Rica 5-0 in Malaga on Saturday, with David Silva at the fore with two goals and an assist.

David Silva scored two and set up another as he inspired Spain's 5-0 hammering of a defensively woeful Costa Rica side in Saturday's friendly clash at La Rosaleda.

Julen Lopetegui's men played with immense freedom throughout, as they stroked the ball around in style and took full advantage of Costa Rica's poor defensive organisation, as the away side made errors for each of Spain's first four goals.

Costa Rica actually showed flashes of promise early on, but that quickly vanished as Spain took control, with Jordi Alba's Silva-influenced opening goal after just six minutes ushering in a period of real dominance.

The lively Alvaro Morata added a second in the 23rd minute and probably should have scored at least hat-trick before his half-time withdrawal.

But Spain's attacking unit hardly suffered for Morata's substitution, as Silva added two goals in four minutes shortly after the restart, making the most of hapless goalkeeping and calamitous defending.

Andres Iniesta added a fifth towards the end to wrap things up, with Costa Rica left realising that they have much to improve upon if they are to emulate their 2014 World Cup showing next year, while Spain already look ready to prove a point in Russia.

Both sides looked purposeful in attack during the early exchanges, but defensively Costa Rica left a lot to be desired and Spain took the lead just six minutes in.

Silva's low cross into the penalty area was not dealt with by Costa Rica and Alba was there to meet it, sending a fierce first-time effort into the right side of the net.

Morata then went close twice in as many minutes shortly after, testing goalkeeper Danny Carvajal from a tight angle on both occasions.

Carvajal gifted Morata a goal a little later, though.

Silva and Iniesta combined down the left with a clever one-two and the Manchester City man eventually played the ball into the area along the ground, with Carvajal inexplicably palming it right into the path of Morata, who had an easy finish.