Spain take another step towards EuroBasket defence with Turkey win

Germany await Spain in the EuroBasket quarter-finals after the defending champions comfortably saw off Turkey in Istanbul.

Spain moved a step closer to defending their EuroBasket title by beating Turkey 73-56 in a last-16 clash in Istanbul, while Kristaps Porzingis helped Latvia advance.

Three-time champions Spain maintained their 100 per cent record in the competition and extended their winning run to 12 matches.

Pau Gasol contributed 11 points and seven assists, with Ricky Rubio keeping Turkey at bay by scoring 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Sergio Scariolo's side, who will face Germany in the quarter-finals.

"[Turkey] played tough and played hard, but I'm proud of my team. They controlled their nerves and never panicked. We kept our composure," said Scariolo

Furkan Korkmaz, signed by the Philadelphia 76ers in July, put up 20 points for Turkey but lacked support as their campaign came to an end.

Porzingis' 19 points helped Latvia to a 100-68 thumping of Montenegro, meaning they will battle Slovenia for a place in the semi-finals.

"From the beginning, we played our basketball. We played fast and shot from the outside. As soon as we got the rebound, we were just running, which is what we wanted to do against them," said the New York Knicks forward.

A double-double from Ongjen Kuzmic (17 points, 10 rebounds) led Serbia to an 86-78 win against Hungary and a quarter-final clash with Italy.

Kuzmic's haul was not as impressive as Aleksei Shved's, though. The guard posted 27 points and 12 assists to inspire Russia to a 101-78 victory over Croatia.