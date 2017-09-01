Spain open EuroBasket defence with win, Porzingis loses on international debut

Spain opened their title defence with a comprehensive 99-60 Group C victory over Montenegro in Romania on Friday.

Pau Gasol and Spain made a winning start as the reigning EuroBasket champions defeated Montenegro, while Serbia spoiled Kristaps Porzingis' international debut for Latvia.

The Spaniards were spearheaded by 37-year-old San Antonio Spurs star Gasol, who has helped the country to 168 wins in 200 games since his introduction.

Gasol scored 10 points, collected eight rebounds, tallied five assists and made two blocks as he moved second in the all-time scoring list at the EuroBasket with 1,054 points, behind Tony Parker (1,104).

Montenegro were led by Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic and his 16 points.

There were more NBA stars in action as Porzingis of the New York Knicks faced Serbia, but his Latvia side went down 92-82 in Group D.

Making his international bow, Porzingis sunk 18 points for Latvia.

However, 30 points from Sacramento Kings recruit Bogdan Bogdanovic inspired the 2016 Olympic Games silver medallists.

Also in that pool, Russia edged Turkey 76-73 and Belgium downed Great Britain 103-90.

Elsewhere, hosts Romania were defeated 83-68 by Czech Republic in Group C, which also saw Hungary lose 67-58 to Croatia.