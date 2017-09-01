Spain vs Italy: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Spain and Italy continue to vie for supremacy in Group G when the sides face off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met in Turin last year, with Daniele De Rossi coming to the Azzurri's rescue as the Roma midfielder's late penalty cancelled out Vitolo's opener.

Both teams are unbeaten and boast an identical points haul after six games - with Spain leading through goal difference - so Saturday's meeting in Madrid presents a chance for one of them to pull clear at the top.

Game Spain vs Italy Date Saturday, September 2 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on ITV 4 and by online stream using the ITV Player or app.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 ITV Player

In the US, the match will be available watch live on television on FS2 as well as being available to stream live online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports GO

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Spain players Goalkeepers De Gea, Arrizabalaga, Reina Defenders Ramos, Azpilicueta, Pique, Bartra, Carvajal, Nacho, Monreal, Alba Midfielders Busquests, Iniesta, Koke, Thiago, Asensio, Silva, Isco, Niguez, Suso Forwards Villa, Morata, Pedro, Deulofeu, Aspas, Vazquez

Spain's record goalscorer David Villa has returned to the national team at the age of 35 and could be set to feature for his country for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Exiled Chelsea striker Diego Costa has not been included and there is no place for Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Silva, Asensio, Isco; Morata.

Position Italy players Goalkeepers Buffon, Donnarumma, Perin Defenders Conti, Darmian, Spinazzola, Astori, Barzagli, Bonucci, D'Ambrosio, Rugani Midfielders Pellegrini, Candreva, Verratti, Insigne, De Rossi, Montolivo, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Parolo Forwards Belotti, Immobile, Eder, Gabbiadini

Giorgio Chiellini was named in the initial squad, but the Juventus defender has been forced to withdraw after suffering a calf injury.

Potential starting XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Darmian, Conti; De Rossi, Pellegrini, Verratti; Immobile, Insigne, Belotti.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Spain are considered favourites at odds of 5/6 according to dabblebet, with Italy priced at 15/4 to win in Madrid. A draw, which was the result when the teams met in Turin last October, is available at 12/5.

Alvaro Morata is the favourite to open the scoring at 15/4 with Italy duo Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile both priced at 13/2 to score first. David Villa, meanwhile, is 5/1 to score the first goal and 7/4 to score any time during the game.

