Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win

Luciano Spalletti believes it will take time for Inter to adjust to his methods, but hopes a 3-1 win at former club Roma will inspire confidence.

Although Inter were comfortable winners against Fiorentina on the opening Serie A weekend, they looked to be heading for a deserved defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in Spalletti's second game in charge.

However, Mauro Icardi cancelled out Edin Dzeko's opener and then added a second to stun Roma, whose demise was completed by Matias Vecino late on.

And Spalletti is seeing steady progress in the Nerazzurri ranks, even if he acknowledged that his side were fortunate to remain in the game after Roma hit the post three times prior to the equaliser.

"In the first half, we were not quick enough moving the ball, so Roma got back into their shape and kept winning back possession," Spalletti told Mediaset Premium.

"Everyone knows that if you play in this type of arena and don't have a clear idea, you're going to get beaten.

"In the first half, Roma were better than us. Of course, you need a little bit of luck - which we had.

"But we have started to change the mentality of this Inter side and it takes a while to get used to this approach. The game against Fiorentina last week was also dangerous, so beating them and Roma consecutively should build confidence."

Captain Icardi is optimistic about Inter under Spalletti, while similarly suggesting the squad need time to adjust.

"We had a wonderful second half - we came out fighting and you could see the difference on the pitch," Icardi added.

"It is just the start of a new season under a new coach, so we are getting accustomed to the dynamics and mistakes can happen.

"We did well playing in the opposition half. This victory is a really good sign."