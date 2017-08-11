Spalletti confirms Kondogbia wants to leave after skipping Inter training

The France midfielder appears to be trying to force a move away from San Siro amid links to Valencia and his coach is open to letting him leave

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti says Geoffrey Kondogbia wants to leave Inter after he skipped training amid reports he is in talks with Valencia.

The midfielder, 24, has had a tumultuous time at Inter since joining in 2015 and skipped Friday's session without notifying the club.

Kondogbia has been heavily linked with a move to Valencia and Spalletti believes he has already received an offer, but insists no agreement has been struck between the clubs.

"Kondogbia had this idea for some time. Evidently someone has made promises to him, but they have to be shared with us," he told reporters before revealing that Jeison Murillo also wants to leave San Siro.

"We will not hold him here with force, neither he nor Murillo, but we need an agreement.

"I have already talked to them recently. I'm a bit surprised because I had made little promises, for me Kondogbia is a strong midfielder, we want to understand what happened."

Kondogbia signed a five-year contract when Inter bought him from Monaco for €31 million. He has scored three goals in 76 Serie A games for the Nerazzurri.