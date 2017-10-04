Spartak Moscow charged over alleged racial abuse of Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye during Youth League match

Bobby Adekanye came on as a second-half substitute in Liverpool U18s' 2-1 loss: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Spartak Moscow have been charged by Uefa over alleged racist behaviour by their supporters during a Youth League match against Liverpool last Tuesday.

The Merseyside club made an official complaint to the governing body after Nigerian-born winger Bobby Adekanye was targeted by a section of Spartak’s support.

Liverpool complained that Adekanye, a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat for Steven Gerrard’s Under-19s side, had racially-motivated noises directed at him following his introduction.

European football’s governing body has now opened disciplinary proceedings against Spartak over the incident, with a hearing set to be held on 19 October.

The Russian Premier League club also face three separate charges for illicit banners and chants, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool’s senior side last Wednesday.

Spartak were fined €60,000 (£53,156) by Uefa after the first round of Champions League group stage fixtures after supporters fired a flare at the referee during their 1-1 draw with Maribor.

As part of that ruling, the club were banned from selling tickets to their supporters for the away match against Sevilla next month.