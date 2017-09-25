Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they take on Spartak Moscow at the Otkrytiye Arena.

Jurgen Klopp's side brought an end to a winless streak that had stretched to for four games in all competitions by beating Leicester City on Saturday and they will look to bring confidence from the victory into their Group E showdown.

Liverpool 8/13 to beat Spartak

Both sides played out score draws in their opening fixtures so three points will be a welcome boost with Sevilla at home to Maribor in the other group match.

Game Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, September 26 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Jurgen Klopp Liverpool More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports Go / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Spartak Moscow players Goalkeepers Rebrov, Selikhov, Maksimenko Defenders Petkovic, Tasci, Dzhikiya, Bocchetti, Tigiev, Scherbakov, Kombarov, Melgarejo, Kutepov, Eschenko Midfielders Ananidze, Glushakov, Promes, Fernando, Z. Bakaev, Samedov, Samsonov, Zobnin, Pasalic, Popov, S. Bakaev Forwards Ze Luis, Luiz Adriano, Nimely, Davydov, Rocha Neves

Spartak will be without a number of players for the game due to injury, with Roman Zobnin, Denis Davydov and Jano Ananidze among those ruled out.

Ze Luis, Georgi Tigiev and Denis Glushakov are also injured, while Pedro Rocha Neves and Quincy Promes are doubts.

Potential starting XI: Rebrov; Tasci, Bocchetti, Eschenko, Kombarov; Fernando, Pasalic, Popov, Samedov, Z. Bakaev; Luiz Adriano.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Solanke

Liverpool have indicated that 21 players have travelled to Russia for the game and Sadio Mane is ready to take part having served a three-match domestic ban.

Philippe Coutinho is part of the travelling party, but Joe Gomez is out after receiving a red card against Sevilla, while Ben Woodburn will take part in the corresponding UEFA Youth League match instead.

Adam Lallana, Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne remain out of contention due to injury, but the remainder of the squad are fit.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Coutinho, Salah, Firmino.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos HD Quincy Promes Spartak Moscow More

Liverpool are 7/10 favourites to win in Russia according to dabblebet, with home side Spartak Moscow rated at 7/2 to beat the Reds. A draw is priced at 3/1.

Read More