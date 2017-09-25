Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they take on Spartak Moscow at the Otkrytiye Arena.
Jurgen Klopp's side brought an end to a winless streak that had stretched to for four games in all competitions by beating Leicester City on Saturday and they will look to bring confidence from the victory into their Group E showdown.
Both sides played out score draws in their opening fixtures so three points will be a welcome boost with Sevilla at home to Maribor in the other group match.
|Game
|Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool
|Date
|Tuesday, September 26
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1
|Fox Sports Go / Match Pass
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Spartak Moscow players
|Goalkeepers
|Rebrov, Selikhov, Maksimenko
|Defenders
|Petkovic, Tasci, Dzhikiya, Bocchetti, Tigiev, Scherbakov, Kombarov, Melgarejo, Kutepov, Eschenko
|Midfielders
|Ananidze, Glushakov, Promes, Fernando, Z. Bakaev, Samedov, Samsonov, Zobnin, Pasalic, Popov, S. Bakaev
|Forwards
|Ze Luis, Luiz Adriano, Nimely, Davydov, Rocha Neves
Spartak will be without a number of players for the game due to injury, with Roman Zobnin, Denis Davydov and Jano Ananidze among those ruled out.
Ze Luis, Georgi Tigiev and Denis Glushakov are also injured, while Pedro Rocha Neves and Quincy Promes are doubts.
Potential starting XI: Rebrov; Tasci, Bocchetti, Eschenko, Kombarov; Fernando, Pasalic, Popov, Samedov, Z. Bakaev; Luiz Adriano.
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can
|Forwards
|Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Solanke
Liverpool have indicated that 21 players have travelled to Russia for the game and Sadio Mane is ready to take part having served a three-match domestic ban.
Philippe Coutinho is part of the travelling party, but Joe Gomez is out after receiving a red card against Sevilla, while Ben Woodburn will take part in the corresponding UEFA Youth League match instead.
Adam Lallana, Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne remain out of contention due to injury, but the remainder of the squad are fit.
Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Coutinho, Salah, Firmino.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Liverpool are 7/10 favourites to win in Russia according to dabblebet, with home side Spartak Moscow rated at 7/2 to beat the Reds. A draw is priced at 3/1.
Daniel Sturridge is, perhaps surprisingly, favourite to score first at 7/2, with Roberto Firmino following at 4/1. Mohamed Salah, who scored in last weekend's win over Leicester City is considered a 9/2 bet to open the scoring, while Coutinho is priced at 7/1.
GAME PREVIEW
After making such a positive start to the season in August, September has turned out to be a miserable month for Liverpool.
The Merseyside outfit were trounced 5-0 by Manchester City at the beginning of the month and followed that up with two home draws before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup. However, they showed character as they called a halt to that dismal run on Saturday and can continue their improvement in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Crucially, want-away midfielder Coutinho shone in the win over Leicester and the Brazil international appears to have settled back into the team for now, which bodes well for the Reds considering the difficult October that lies ahead, with games against Manchester United and Tottenham on the agenda.
The return of Sadio Mane is also a welcome boost for Klopp's side, who inevitably struggle in the Senegal international's absence, and he will be keen to make amends for his brutal red-card tackle on Man City goalkeeper Ederson, which has kept him out of action for the majority of the month.