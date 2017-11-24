Special report: Samoa lean on cultural values to keep off-field problems in perspective

The first thing you notice is the laughter. Raucous, contagious laughter loud enough to startle the swans meandering down the Thames and a group of middle-aged ladies on their way to their weekly tennis hit at the Lensbury club in Teddington, south west London.

The cause of the commotion is the start of Samoa’s training session. In a warm-up game devised by strength and conditioning coach Luke Stephenson, two players circle a cone following various instructions. Then a whistle blows and then it is a straight-up dogfight to pick up the cone first. There are all sorts of shenanigans going on but no one really cares with Piula Faasalele, the flanker, eventually declared the champion. Everyone is grinning, ear to ear, even the security guards whose usual demeanour is a study in sullenness.

All the smiles feel incongruous considering their raft of off-field problems. Earlier this month, the Samoan Rugby Union chairman, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is also the country’s Prime Minister, declared the union was bankrupt, a statement disputed with World Rugby who were also unhappy with the recent appointment of head coach Titimaea Tafua.

The SRU will receive £75,000 as a “goodwill payment” from the Rugby Football Union for playing in front of a near sell-out match at Twickenham on Saturday that will generate around £5 million. England’s players decided not to grant a portion of their £22,000 individual match fee to Samoa’s players who will get around £650.

Meanwhile, a recent telethon in Samoa raised around £150,000. “The young kids may only donate five tala (£1.50) but they are donating it from their hearts because they love our team,” Tafua said.

It is easy to feel enraged on their behalf at the hypocrisy of a sport that prides itself on its “values” but gives the home unions three votes each on the World Rugby Council to Oceania’s collective two, at the unjust income distribution model or at the wholesale pillaging on Pacific Island talent.

Of course, Samoa’s players would like to be paid the same as England’s players, yet there is remarkably little anger within the group at the disparity in earnings.

“If you come sit around us for five minutes you will definitely see it is not about the money, but the game that we love and playing for our country,” Tim Nanai-Williams, the fly-half, said. “As long as we have a roof over our heads, clothes on our back and food on our table then that is all we really need,” Ofisa Treviranus, the London Irish flanker, said.

This attitude can leave Pacific Island players vulnerable to exploitation. A professional rugby contract remains the single best means to a better life for them and their families. Sometimes one player’s remittances will support a whole village.

Melani Matavao, the scrum-half, is one of the few players still based in Samoa and earns 40 tala (about £12) a week. He is hoping to use this tour to earn a contract with a European club. “No one works in my family,” Matavao said. “There are no jobs in the village. If I can come here to Europe and get a club then it would allow me to help my family and my parents.”

Melani Matavao is looking for a club contract Credit: GEOFF PUGH More

The majority of Samoa’s squad were born in or moved to New Zealand when they were very young and are now dispersed all over the globe. What connects them all is a shared culture that centres around food, religion and brotherhood.

“Obviously we are all scattered around the world but when we come together it is like we have known each other for years and years,” Ahsee Tuala, the Northampton full-back, said. “It really is a family. It is in our culture that everyone is tight. We are here to do a job but also enjoy each other’s company as well.”

The lack of pitches and equipment in Samoa is clearly a constraint, but that also leaves room for improvisation which has helped to create their outrageous ball skills. “It is all freestyling,” Tuala said. “After a good feed we go into the back yard and chuck a ball around. If there’s no ball then we will just use a coconut.”

Kieron Fonotia, the Ospreys centre, is third generation Samoan. Earlier this summer, he was given a crash-course in Samoan culture which involved the killing of a pig which was then put on a spit for the squad to consume. “For me it was a bit of a shock but for the boys it was just another day at the office,” Fonotia said. “I was learning a lot about the culture. A lot of laughing, a lot of fun and seeing how cruisy life is and how they appreciate the little things.”

Their collective appetite is something to behold. On Tuesday, the squad visited the Waldegrave Arms in Teddington where the pub ran out of ribs. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” said one – English – onlooker.

The Samoan team relax after lunch at the Lensbury Hotel Credit: GEOFF PUGH More

The most important aspect of Samoan culture is their Christian faith. Every evening at 6pm, the squad and management gather for “lotu”, a service of prayer and hymns. I was privileged enough to be invited into Thursday’s service and it was an intensely spiritual experience. Senior players lead the hymns like a conductor in front of an orchestra with more than 40 gigantic men singing in perfect harmony. Psalm 121 – “I lift up my eyes to the mountains, where does my help come from?” – is read and then related to their preparations for their match against England.

For all their off-field problems, Samoa’s players do not excuse their wretched form this year. Last week’s 17-13 defeat to Romania was their seventh loss in a row which has caused their world ranking to fall to 16, the lowest since the records began.

The day began with laughter but ends with a serious message that this is an opportunity to remind the world what Samoa, who reached the quarter-finals at the 1991 and 1995 World Cups, are capable of, to earn England’s respect and to show that they do not need anyone’s sympathy.

“The bigger the stage, the better we play,” Tuala said. “Everyone knows we have had a rough year but now we can get back on the rugby map.”