Spectre of Chelsea's miserable 'Jose Mourinho' season looms large over opening day defeat by Burnley

It was a day of unbelievable and genuinely unprecedented action at Stamford Bridge… but also a few unsaid words, if obvious thoughts.

After his Chelsea side’s sensational 3-2 defeat to Burnley, Antonio Conte was asked how worried he was about the situation, whether there were deeper concerns. No-one mentioned 2015-16 or, a “Mourinho season” - to use the Italian’s own words - but it certainly hung there, infusing an edge to everything. It also added fuel to what was already a difficult summer.

And that’s the real concern here. If the idea of a similar campaign to two years ago remains exaggerated for now, it is fair to wonder if the champions could at least get into the type of early slump that greatly affects what they can do in this season as a whole.

Chelsea after all still have a fine core squad and supreme best XI when available, while Conte himself remains one of the best and most cutting-edge managers in the game, but they can’t really benefit from any of that when they simply don’t have so many of those players now.

That was the deeper significance of this result, beyond the setback of just getting defeated in your first game. Chelsea have a very tricky spell coming up with games away to Tottenham Hotspur and home to Everton and, without so many key players for both of those games, almost needed to get a win in this notionally more forgiving fixture - at home to a side tipped for relegation - in order to offer that cushion.

There is now already the possibility that they could go into the international break with an awful lot of work to do once they get back.

They could of course well beat Spurs at Wembley just as they did in the FA Cup in April, but Conte is going to have to be even more creative with his XI because he is now missing a lot of players, especially in midfield.

Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill will be suspended, Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko will still be injured, and he is now sweating on Pedro while hoping that Alvaro Morata is fit enough. The Spanish striker’s display, at least, was one of Saturday’s few positives.

It’s difficult to see a positive net effect in any potential XI for the Spurs game, though, because it is going to involve compromise somewhere. David Luiz may have to come into midfield but, with Gary Cahill out, that will likely mean a younger player like Andreas Christensen in defence.

