Spieth 'stole a few shots' at BMW Championship

Former world number one Jordan Spieth felt he was fortunate to be so close to the lead at the end of the opening day in Illinois.

FedEx Cup leader Jordan Spieth was not completely satisfied with his start at the BMW Championship on Thursday.

Former world number one Spieth continued his fine recent form with a bogey-free six-under 65 in the first round of the third FedEx Cup play-off event in Lake Forest, Illinois.

While Spieth was able to make it around the course blemish-free on his scorecard, the three-time major champion did not feel as though he had his best stuff after ending the day three shots adrift of leader Marc Leishman.

"It was a nice start on [Hole] one, kind of had an iffy range session and hit the bad first shot and got pretty lucky to make a three there on one and then an up and down on two," Spieth said after his round.

"I'm one-under and feel I should be two-over [through two holes].

"I felt like I really stole a few shots out of this golf course which is rare, right, to feel like you scored better than you played. So, obviously very pleased with that and some work to do to stay in front or stay towards the front."

Spieth has played a lot of rounds with defending champion and world number one Dustin Johnson and US Open winner Justin Thomas recently — they were his playing partners again on Thursday.

He said the trio have enjoyed their rounds together.

"We've had a lot of fun the last few tournaments and we've all been playing well so it's always nice to feed off each other," Spieth said.

"DJ had kind of a tough start today and then he had a lot of putts — he played a lot better than his score [even]. The opposite of mine. Look for him to shoot some low rounds coming up."

Even though Spieth enjoys playing with his top competition for the FedEx Cup standings lead, he understands everything will be different over the weekend.

"It's kind of a fight for the number one position while you're trying to win the tournament," he said. "It's nice to be playing together and you kind of know where everyone is at but, all in all, we'll be separated on the weekend and we won't really be focused on what each other is doing. It comes down to the BMW Championship and that will be it once Saturday hits."