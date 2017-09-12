Spieth, Johnson & Thomas grouped together at BMW Championship

The top three players in the FedEx Cup standings Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson & Justin Thomas will play together in the first two rounds.

FedEx Cup leaders Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are grouped together during the first two rounds of this week's BMW Championship.

The marquee group will take the course at 11:33 am local time on Thursday and at 1:50 pm on Friday at Conway Farms Golf Club.

Johnson and Thomas won the first two FedEx Cup playoff events with Spieth finishing runner-up in both. Spieth holds a narrow 27-point lead in the standings over Thomas.

Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler will also be grouped together during the first two rounds. Rahm and Matsuyama are safely inside the top 5 in the standings, but Fowler needs a good finish to leapfrog one of them.

Rory McIlroy will be grouped with Martin Laird and Ollie Schniederjans as he tries to extend his season.