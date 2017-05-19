Spieth misses cut at AT&T Byron Nelson after quadruple-bogey

Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth fired a five-over 75 with a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five 16th hole.

Jordan Spieth suffered another blow at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, when he missed his third cut in his last four starts.

Playing near his hometown of Dallas, Texas, many thought former world number one Spieth would get back on track this week.

Unfortunately, that did not happen as two-time major champion Spieth fired a five-over 75 with a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five 16th hole.

Spieth was well inside the cut line before the implosion that forced him to re-tee twice.

After climbing to summit of golf two years ago, Spieth has dropped down to sixth in the rankings. He has not recorded a top-10 finish since winning at Pebble Beach in February.

Fellow American Jason Kokrak grabbed the 36-hole lead at 12 under after a nearly flawless eight-under 62. He leads by five shots over Billy Horschel.

World number one Dustin Johnson is tied for third at six under after back-to-back 67s.