Spieth, Reed attribute trust on greens as reason for success

After seeing off Emiliano Grillo and Kim Si-woo, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed talked up their pairing in New Jersey on Thursday.

Trust and healthy competition is behind Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed's strong partnership at the Presidents Cup.

Former world number one Spieth and fellow American Reed combined to beat Emiliano Grillo and Kim Si-woo as reigning champions the United States took a 3.5 – 1.5 lead over the Internationals in New Jersey on Thursday.

Spieth and Reed – who teamed up for the Ryder Cup last year – were paired together in the foursomes and they earned a point with a 5 and 4 victory.

"We just want to beat each other," Spieth said after his round. "When we're playing alternate shot, we want to be the ones to make the putt, not our own team-mate — obviously we're rooting for each other, but it's kind of a competition within itself that for whatever reason works for us."

Three-time major champion Spieth said there is a level of comfort between the two players that starts with their understanding on putts.

"I think it comes down to on the greens," he said. "We've been very, very solid together. We believe each other is going to make it.

"We get confident in our reads and we put aggressive putts on it because we're okay with leaving our partner something coming back. We do make quite a few putts together. That's what ended up being the case today."

Playing in New Jersey, with the Statue of Liberty and New York City's towering skyline in the background, it did not take Reed long to get excited.

"It's easy to get going. Driving by the Statue of Liberty, you have the national anthem right before I play; usually when I get to go on to that first tee, I'm hyped up, and this guy brings me down. He's really calm and let's me ease into it," Reed said of Spieth.

Reed was especially nervous while hitting his opening tee shot because three former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — were on hand to watch.

"Any time you can come and play for your country and have the Presidents, former Presidents come out and watch you play and hit that first tee shot, it gives you goosebumps and gets you ready for the day," Reed said.