Spieth thought showdown with Johnson was 'a fun show'

Jordan Spieth enjoyed his enthralling battle with Dustin Johnson despite losing in a play-off at the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Spieth looked destined to claim his fourth PGA Tour win of the season before Johnson stole the show.

Johnson was faced with a tough par putt on the 72nd hole with Spieth's ball marked just a couple of feet from the cup. He drained the putt, then displayed an uncanny ability to crush the ball off the tee on the first sudden-death play-off hole, which led to his own fourth title of the year.

Spieth, who began the final round with a three-shot lead, still enjoyed the duel with Johnson despite ending up on the losing end.

"I thought that was a fun show," Spieth said after his round. "I thought that was a fun show to be a part of. I was hoping it wasn't going to be that much fun."

Johnson rallied by birdieing four of his last 10 holes, but Spieth held his own on the back nine with a bogey-free two-under 33.

"When he [Johnson] made his putt on 10, which I think tied it, that's when I said, 'OK, we've got a bunch of wedge holes here'. You know, I expect him to go a couple under coming in. Therefore, I've got to step up to the plate now and deliver a couple birdies myself, and was able to do that.

"But man, I mean, both of us had a really tough time. We were talking to each other the first nine holes. We had a really tough time trying to figure out what the ball is going to do on the green. Some greens were landing really soft and then others were just taking one massive hop."

Johnson's bold drive over the pond on the first sudden-death play-off hole was decisive and Spieth wished he had done the same.

"The problem was, before the play-off, when we played it in regulation, only 10 minutes prior, it was actually an into-the-wind hole off the right, and we got back out there and it was straight downwind. So it had just done a complete flip." Spieth said. "If it was died down or any down, it was no surprise DJ was going to take it. It was just going to be very difficult for me to trust that within those 10 minutes, we had a complete stoppage and flip of the wind.

"Looking back, I needed to take that chance with a bull pin knowing DJ is obviously plenty fine hitting it there."

While Spieth was disappointed in the final outcome, he brushed off any ideas that this loss would haunt him for any length of time.

"No. No. I didn't lose the tournament. He won it, you know," he said.

"Played well. Game feels good. And I recognised a couple tendencies that I got into my swing towards the end of the round that prevented me from hitting great iron shots like I did before, so I know what to work on."