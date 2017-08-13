Spirited Tigers leave Manly shell-shocked, Raiders stay in finals hunt

Manly Sea Eagles squandered a commanding lead and conceded a last-minute try to slump to defeat at Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Malakai Watene-Zelezniak's late try completed an astonishing Wests Tigers fightback as Manly Sea Eagles slumped to a 30-26 NRL defeat and Canberra Raiders continued their push for a top-eight finish by beating New Zealand Warriors.

Manly appeared to be heading for back-to-back victories when they went into the break with a 20-6 lead courtesy of two tries apiece from Daly Cherry-Evans and Aku Uate after Elijah Taylor's early try put Wests in front.

But the Tigers, starting the day at the foot of the table, produced a rousing second-half display to pull off an unlikely victory and leave seventh-placed Manly looking over their shoulders in the battle to make the finals.

Kevin Naiqama and Tui Lolohea went over for converted tries in a seven-minute spell to reduce the deficit to only two points, but Manly responded with a converted score from Lloyd Perrett.

A mistake from Perrett at the restart enabled Jesse Sue to power through and touch down 18 minutes from time and Watene-Zelezniak won it just a minute from time, racing over on the left wing to round off a slick move and stun Manly.

Lolohea converted as Wests put Newcastle Knights back at the bottom of the pile on a day in which it was announced that Benji Marshall will re-join the Tigers on a one-year deal.

Canberra stretched their winning run to three matches with a 36-16 defeats of the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium.

Ricky Stuart's side remain in the hunt for a Finals berth after brushing aside the Warriors, who have now lost six in a row, with Nick Cotric claiming two of their six tries and Jarrod Croker helping himself to 16 points.