Sporting Kansas City hangs on to win fourth U.S. Open Cup over New York Red Bulls

Latif Blessing and Daniel Salloi gave the side the advantage and survived a late surge from the Red Bulls to win the trophy

Sporting Kansas City kept its U.S. Open Cup tradition alive Wednesday night, but it required holding off a stoppage-time surge from the New York Red Bulls in the final to do it.

With the side up 2-0 heading into the 90th minute thanks to goals from Latif Blessing and Daniel Salloi, it appeared Sporting KC’s fourth U.S. Open Cup triumph was done and dusted.

However, Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a minute into stoppage time to cut the deficit in half. From there Sporting KC would have to survive a corner kick and, at the death, a free kick from just outside the area from Felipe.

Felipe’s effort curled just over the bar, and the whistle was blown soon afterward to the delight of Sporting KC and the fans at Children’s Mercy Park, who have seen triumphs in this tournament by the team in 2004, 2012 and 2015.

Blessing got Sporting KC on the board in the 25th minute, heading home a Graham Zusi cross after the 5-foot-5 attacker got in between Red Bull defenders Aaron Long and Michael Murillo.