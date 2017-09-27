Sporting vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona can make it two wins from two in the Champions League when they face Sporting in Lisbon on Wednesday.
The Liga giants got their continental campaign off to a stunning start by easily seeing off the challenge of Juventus at Camp Nou and they now have an opportunity to go three points clear at the top of Group D.
Barca are on a seven-match winning streak, but Sporting will be no pushovers and showed that they have plenty of resilience by holding off a late fight-back from Olympiakos to pick up a big win in Greece on matchday one.
|Game
|Sporting vs Barcelona
|Date
|Wednesday, September 27
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 3, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport Extra 3
|BT Sport app
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS2
|Fox Sports Go / Match Pass
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Sporting players
|Goalkeepers
|Rui Patricio, Salin, P. Silva
|Defenders
|J. Silva, Coates, Coentrao, A. Pinto, Ristovski, Mathieu, Figueiredo, Piccini
|Midfielders
|B. Fernandes, Acuna, B. Cesar, W. Carvalho, Battaglia, Mattheus, Petrovic, Medeiros, Djalo, Palhinha, P. Ferreira, G. Martins, Barbosa
|Forwards
|Dost, Gelson, Ruiz, Podence, Doumbia, Bras, Tavares, Balde, Moreira, Leao, Cabral
Sporting have no suspensions or injury concerns heading into the game and among their ranks is former Barca defender Jeremy Mathieu.
Also included in the squad is former Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao.
Potential starting XI: Rui Patricio; Coentrao, Coates, Mathieu, Piccini; Carvalho, Fernandes, Cesar, Martins, Ruiz; Dost.
|Position
|Barcelona players
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortola
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, J. Alba, Digne, Umtiti
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes, Vidal
|Forwards
|L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu
Ernesto Valverde has taken a 20-man squad to Lisbon for the clash against Sporting, but Thomas Vermaelen, Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer have not travelled.
Barca are also without injury absentees Rafinha and Ousmane Dembele for the game.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Deulofeu, Messi, Suarez.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Barcelona are 4/9 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Sporting priced at 11/2 to claim a home victory over the Catalans. A draw, meanwhile, is considered a 15/4 bet.
Lionel Messi has scored nine goals in his last five games, so he is unsurprisingly the favourite to open the scoring in Portugal at 9/5, while Luis Suarez is rated 23/10 to do so. Sporting striker Bas Dost is priced at 13/2 to score first.
GAME PREVIEW
Barcelona have made an incredible start to the 2017-18 season, racing to the summit of La Liga and kicking off their Champions League campaign with an emphatic demolition of last season's finalists Juventus. They have won seven consecutive matches since losing the Super Cup double-header to Real Madrid and, remarkably, they have done so in spite of a series of setbacks.
The departure of Neymar at the beginning of the season has barely been felt and they managed to adapt when Luis Suarez was ruled out for five weeks with an injury, but they have been dealt another blow after losing new signing Ousmane Dembele for the majority of the year.
However, with Messi leading by example - the Argentine has scored 12 goals in nine appearances in all competitions thus far - they have managed to carry on winning and they will be particularly eager to lay down a marker in Europe, where they stuttered last season before limping out at the quarter-final stage.
Sporting may not quite be at Barca's level, but with the likes of William Carvalho and Bas Dost in their ranks, they have the capacity to threaten, so the Blaugrana will have to dig deep once more.