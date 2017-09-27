Sporting vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona can make it two wins from two in the Champions League when they face Sporting in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Liga giants got their continental campaign off to a stunning start by easily seeing off the challenge of Juventus at Camp Nou and they now have an opportunity to go three points clear at the top of Group D.

Barca are on a seven-match winning streak, but Sporting will be no pushovers and showed that they have plenty of resilience by holding off a late fight-back from Olympiakos to pick up a big win in Greece on matchday one.

Game Sporting vs Barcelona Date Wednesday, September 27 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 3, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 3 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports Go / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Sporting players Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Salin, P. Silva Defenders J. Silva, Coates, Coentrao, A. Pinto, Ristovski, Mathieu, Figueiredo, Piccini Midfielders B. Fernandes, Acuna, B. Cesar, W. Carvalho, Battaglia, Mattheus, Petrovic, Medeiros, Djalo, Palhinha, P. Ferreira, G. Martins, Barbosa Forwards Dost, Gelson, Ruiz, Podence, Doumbia, Bras, Tavares, Balde, Moreira, Leao, Cabral

Sporting have no suspensions or injury concerns heading into the game and among their ranks is former Barca defender Jeremy Mathieu.

Also included in the squad is former Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao.

Potential starting XI: Rui Patricio; Coentrao, Coates, Mathieu, Piccini; Carvalho, Fernandes, Cesar, Martins, Ruiz; Dost.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortola Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, J. Alba, Digne, Umtiti Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes, Vidal Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu

Ernesto Valverde has taken a 20-man squad to Lisbon for the clash against Sporting, but Thomas Vermaelen, Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer have not travelled.

Barca are also without injury absentees Rafinha and Ousmane Dembele for the game.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Deulofeu, Messi, Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 4/9 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Sporting priced at 11/2 to claim a home victory over the Catalans. A draw, meanwhile, is considered a 15/4 bet.

Lionel Messi has scored nine goals in his last five games, so he is unsurprisingly the favourite to open the scoring in Portugal at 9/5, while Luis Suarez is rated 23/10 to do so. Sporting striker Bas Dost is priced at 13/2 to score first.

