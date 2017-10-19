Sports Minister calls on FA to learn lessons after Eni Aluko scandal

Sports minister Tracey Crouch has described the Football Association's handling of the crisis surrounding ex-England women's team manager Mark Sampson as a "sorry saga".

Four senior FA officials were grilled by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday, with MPs later suggesting they should all be considering their positions.

Crouch did not go that far, but, in a statement, she said: "I hope the FA learns lessons from this whole sorry saga to ensure that all in the sport and the wider public have faith in their processes and procedures.

"We have been clear that we expect world leading standards of governance from all our national sports governing bodies. This is why, alongside Sport England and UK Sport, we have drawn up a new code for sports governance that all publicly funded sports bodies, including the FA, must adhere to."

DCMS committee chairman Damian Collins and panel member Jo Stevens both suggested resignations are required at Wembley but Crouch seems willing to give chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn time to fix this mess.

Glenn, however, is fighting several fires after a hapless display at Westminster, including an accusation he tried to "blackmail" whistle-blower Eni Aluko.

The 30-year-old England and Chelsea striker told the panel she has not received half of the £80,000 settlement she agreed with the FA earlier this year to avoid going to a tribunal following her allegations against Sampson.

Aluko gives evidence at Westminster (PA) More