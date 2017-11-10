Sports minister faces parliamentary grilling over 'intimidation' tactics used by UK Sport against Jess Varnish
The sports minister is facing a parliamentary grilling over what have been branded the “intimidation” tactics used by UK Sport against Jess Varnish in her legal action against it and British Cycling.
The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) select committee, Damian Collins, condemned the Olympic and Paralympic funding agency’s application to freeze Varnish’s assets, which would have forced her to drop her claim had it been successful.
A judge on Monday threw out UK Sport’s deposit order application, as well as one for a costs order that would have bankrupted her in the event of defeat in her quest to secure workers’ rights for athletes.
Varnish, found last year to have been a victim of sexism while she was on British Cycling’s World Class Programme, launched legal action alleging sex discrimination, detriment for whistleblowing, victimisation and unfair dismissal following her axing from that programme.
As a non-departmental body of the DCMS, UK Sport is answerable to sports minister Tracey Crouch, who Collins revealed the select committee would press on the agency’s “heavy-handed” response to Varnish’s lawsuit when she appeared before it on Tuesday.
“I think it is a form of intimidation to try to get Jess Varnish to drop the case,” Collins told the Daily Telegraph.
“If UK Sport had succeeded, it would have probably been impossible for Jess Varnish to continue.
“It’s pretty tragic that it’s come to this anyway, that Jess Varnish feels that the only option she has in order to pursue her grievance is to take them to court.
“But for UK Sport to respond in that heavy-handed way just shows how desperate things have become.
“Although the sports minister won’t be able to get involved in the details of the case, we’re quite interested in discussing with Tracey when she appears in front of the committee on Tuesday the ethics of UK Sport’s behaviour.”
The Telegraph has learnt British Cycling also had the option of submitting costs and deposit order applications against Varnish but did not do so.
With UK Sport having also failed with an application to get Varnish’s case against it dismissed, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April to determine whether the former sprinter should be considered as having been effectively an employee of both the agency and British Cycling while competing.
Such disputes are routinely settled out of court with a pay-off to the claimant but Varnish’s camp made clear she would not be bought off in her quest to secure workers’ rights for athletes.
A source close to her said: “She’s not doing this for money. She’s frustrated that neither UK Sport nor British Cycling have changed the grey situation that athletes still remain in.
“Athletes still have no real rights, no pensions, no grievance and whistleblower procedures, and no course of action, outside of civil action. There are some really deep-rooted issues which she’s passionate about.”
If Varnish is successful, the case could have major implications for all UK Sport-funded athletes.
Being legally classed as employees may see the agency forced to pay pension and national insurance costs, which it currently avoids because athletes are not deemed to be members of staff.
Varnish blew the whistle at on abuse she claimed to have suffered while at British Cycling last year after being dropped from its elite programme.
She accused technical director Shane Sutton of sexism against her and an internal review upheld her allegation he had used “inappropriate and discriminatory language”.
Sutton, who had already resigned, denies any wrongdoing and was cleared of eight other accusations against him.
Despite Varnish’s decision to launch legal action, a British Cycling spokesperson said it was “in an ongoing and positive dialogue with Jess and look forward to reaching a resolution which all parties will regard as equitable”.
UK Sport declined to comment on the case and did not respond to requests for comment on its deposit order application, which would have ensured it legal bills were covered as much as possible by Varnish if she lost.
The agency would not have wanted its funding of other athletes to be jeopardised by an unsuccessful lawsuit against it.