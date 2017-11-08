A sports psychologist explains why David Moyes' first West Ham press conference fell terribly flat

Andy Lane picks apart David Moyes' first West Ham press conference, and explains why it failed to resonate

The wrong tone

David Moyes' main priority with his first press conference as West Ham manager was to raise supporters' spirits, and I don’t think he did that at all. It was pretty dry stuff.

Anyone coming in to this job had to acknowledge that part of the reason West Ham are struggling is because they’ve got a set of fans that are fed up with the stadium move. How could Moyes not recognise that?

There is a clear disconnect between the supporters and the team, which Moyes needed to address. He didn't, and if he carries on like this fans could actually become even more disgruntled.

The managers West Ham fans like are the ones that connect with the fans, and if Moyes wanted to do that then you’d have thought he would have thought prior to the press conference "what is West Ham’s identity, and how can I relate to that?" I don’t think he did that.

