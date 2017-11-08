A sports psychologist explains why David Moyes' first West Ham press conference fell terribly flat
Andy Lane picks apart David Moyes' first West Ham press conference, and explains why it failed to resonate
The wrong tone
David Moyes' main priority with his first press conference as West Ham manager was to raise supporters' spirits, and I don’t think he did that at all. It was pretty dry stuff.
Anyone coming in to this job had to acknowledge that part of the reason West Ham are struggling is because they’ve got a set of fans that are fed up with the stadium move. How could Moyes not recognise that?
There is a clear disconnect between the supporters and the team, which Moyes needed to address. He didn't, and if he carries on like this fans could actually become even more disgruntled.
The managers West Ham fans like are the ones that connect with the fans, and if Moyes wanted to do that then you’d have thought he would have thought prior to the press conference "what is West Ham’s identity, and how can I relate to that?" I don’t think he did that.
Instead he focused on his own identity as an experienced manager, and emphasised the importance of his players getting fit and running hard. West Ham fans would have been hoping for enthusiasm and positivity, but he was pretty reserved.
I don’t think this is a press conference that’s captured the emotions of the West Ham supporters, and given that most of the players are away anyway, it is the fans that were by far the most important audience for this.
There was not nearly enough enthusiasm to capture the hearts of supporters. It’s partly about the way the team are playing but even more important is getting the fans back onside and excited.
Body language
Moyes looked terribly nervous for someone so experienced rather than coming in and looking really confident about making sweeping changes.
He made a couple of jokes but they didn’t really lighten the mood. There was a little smile at the end when someone came on and shook his hand, but he just didn’t look natural and as if he was ready for it.
Overall message
Moyes seemed to be saying that his approach at West Ham would be "more of the same" as what he's always done. But he’s coming off the back of a disastrous few years in management so everyone was left thinking "hold on, that approach doesn't work", and it's worth remembering that he said very similar things when he started at Sunderland.
There was an injection of enthusiasm required. Moyes needed to be more animated but he wrongly put the emphasis on tactics and hard running.
Andy Lane is a sports psychologist at the Centre for Health and Human Performance (CHHP) and a professor of sports psychology at the university of Wolverhampton