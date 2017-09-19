Springbok Kriel out for six months

South Africa will not be able to call on Jaco Kriel until next year, with the flanker undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

Jaco Kriel will be sidelined for the next six months after requiring an operation on the shoulder injury he sustained while playing against Australia.

The flanker suffered the blow in South Africa's 23-23 Rugby Championship draw with the Wallabies on September 9.

On Tuesday, the Lions star posted on Instagram confirming he was ready to undergo surgery, ruling him out until at least next March.

Posing in a hospital bed with a smile and his right thumb raised, the 28-year-old wrote: "Thank you for all the messages and support. Going for surgery now... going to be out of action for six months."

Kriel, whose Lions side lost the 2017 Super Rugby final to Crusaders, has 11 caps for his country.