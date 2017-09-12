Springboks dealt Kriel blow ahead of crunch All Blacks contest

Jaco Kriel injured his shoulder against Australia and is unavailable for South Africa's Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand.

South Africa have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's crunch Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand after influential flanker Jaco Kriel was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The powerful forward complained of pain in his shoulder following the Springboks' 23-23 draw with Australia in Perth last weekend.

And Kriel has consequently returned home to South Africa, with no replacement selected in his place.

A South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) statement read: "Springbok flank Jaco Kriel will return home to South Africa after a shoulder injury has ruled him out of Saturday's vital Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

"The industrious flanker complained of a shoulder problem after the drawn match in Perth last Saturday.

"His condition did not improve since then and he was sent for a scan on Monday afternoon in Auckland.

"The scan revealed that Kriel, who has formed a formidable loose trio combination with Siya Kolisi and Uzair Cassiem in recent weeks, had sustained a labrum tear."

South Africa also confirmed that prop Wilco Louw has been called into the squad to replace Coenie Oosthuizen, who has a broken arm.

The Springboks have two wins and a draw in this year's Rugby Championship ahead of the contest in Albany, while the All Blacks are three from three.

