Springboks dealt Kriel blow ahead of crunch All Blacks contest

South Africa have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's crunch Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand after influential flanker Jaco Kriel was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The powerful forward complained of pain in his shoulder following the Springboks' 23-23 draw with Australia in Perth last weekend.

And Kriel has consequently returned home to South Africa, with no replacement selected in his place.

A South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) statement read: "Springbok flank Jaco Kriel will return home to South Africa after a shoulder injury has ruled him out of Saturday's vital Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

"The industrious flanker complained of a shoulder problem after the drawn match in Perth last Saturday.

"His condition did not improve since then and he was sent for a scan on Monday afternoon in Auckland.

"The scan revealed that Kriel, who has formed a formidable loose trio combination with Siya Kolisi and Uzair Cassiem in recent weeks, had sustained a labrum tear."

South Africa also confirmed that prop Wilco Louw has been called into the squad to replace Coenie Oosthuizen, who has a broken arm.

The Springboks have two wins and a draw in this year's Rugby Championship ahead of the contest in Albany, while the All Blacks are three from three.