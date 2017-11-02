Springer named MVP after Astros' World Series win

Astros outfielder George Springer was named the 2017 World Series MVP after he hit home runs in the final four games of the series and in five of the last six in Houston's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Commissioner Rob Manfred presented the 28-year-old with the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player award after the Astros' 5-1 win in game seven on Wednesday.

"It's only fitting that this first award goes to a center fielder – George Springer of the Houston Astros who hit five home runs in this great seven-game series," Manfred said.

Springer batted .379 in the series with five home runs and seven RBIs. He hit the go-ahead two-run homer that propelled the Astros to a comeback win in game two, then he hit a two-run homer in game seven that put Houston up 5-0 in the second inning.

The former number 11 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft hit home runs in four straight World Series games, becoming the first player in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

"It's a dream come true," Springer said. "It's an honour, but you know what, it's about the Houston Astros tonight, and our city and our fans. We're coming home a champion, Houston."

More impressive than anything is how Springer played after game one. In the series opener against Clayton Kershaw, Springer went 0-for-four with four strikeouts. Taking that game out of his final line, Springer went 11-for-25 in the final six games with nine extra-base hits.

"This is for my team-mates up there," Springer said. "I wouldn't be here without any of you guys, I love every single one of you from the coaching staff to the training staff, even Marwin Gonzalez, I love you all."