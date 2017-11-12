Spritely Roger Federer continues to defy his years to dispatch Jack Sock at the ATP Finals in London

Two weeks after Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers enthralled a capacity crowd here in the O2 Arena, Roger Federer proved on the same stage that advancing years can be brushed aside by veteran tennis players as well as by ageing rockers.

Federer is the oldest player to qualify for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals since the tournament’s first incarnation as the Masters in 1970, but the 36-year-old Swiss looked as spritely as ever when he opened the singles proceedings here on Sunday with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Jack Sock.

Wimbledon, where Federer became the first man to win the singles title eight times this summer, is the tournament above all others with which he will forever be associated, but his domination of this event is almost as impressive. He holds the record for the most titles (six), most finals (10), most appearances (15) and most prize money won ($14.35m or £10.9m).

Federer's run of 14 successive appearances in this tournament ended when he missed the second half of last season because of a knee injury, but he has bounced back in stunning style in 2017.

The oldest world No 2 in history has lost only four matches this year and won 12 of his 13 meetings with top 10 opponents. Despite having played a limited schedule of only 12 tournaments, he has already won seven titles, which is his best return since 2007.

When Federer made his debut in this competition in 2002 Sock had just turned 10 and was starting to find his way around a tennis court, having first picked up a racket two years earlier. At 25 he is enjoying the best season of his career and will end the year as the highest-ranked American for the first time, ending John Isner’s five-year reign.

Only a week ago Sock was ranked No 22 in the world and outside the qualifying places for London, which are filled by the eight men who have earned the most ranking points in the year. He qualified by becoming the first non-European to claim a Masters Series title for seven years, winning in Paris last Sunday, having trailed 5-1 to Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the final set of his opening match.