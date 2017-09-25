Sproles sidelined with torn ACL, broken arm

Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm in a blow to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL and breaking his arm in one play.

Sproles' injuries came in the first half of the Eagles' 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, when he landed awkwardly after a hit from Darian Thompson.

Thompson's foot hit Sproles in the arm, although trainers were examining his knee initially. He was able to walk off the field on his own after the hit.

With both surgeries, the Eagles have placed Sproles on injured reserve.

Through week three, he had rushed for 61 yards and caught seven passes for 71 yards.